“Not even top 10 anymore” – Fans hammer “finished” Real Madrid ace following wasteful first half display against PSG in Champions League

Fans took to Twitter during Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with PSG to slate winger Cristiano Ronaldo for his wasteful first half performance at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The French side took the lead through midfielder Adrien Rabiot following a glorious flick from Brazilian winger Neymar, with the home side equalising through a penalty that was converted by Ronaldo just before half time, which was the forward’s 100th in the competition for the Spanish giants.

Despite drawing Los Blancos level, Ronaldo was very wasteful in the first 45 minutes, with the former Man United forward missing two good chances for the reigning champions as they looked to find a way back into the match.

Fans then took to social media during the first half to hammer the player for his display, as Madrid look to advance past Unai Emery’s side and into the quarter finals.

Here are a few select tweets from fans criticising the five-time Ballon D’Or winner for his performance in the first period.

