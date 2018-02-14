“Not even top 10 anymore” – Fans hammer “finished” Real Madrid ace following wasteful first half display against PSG in Champions League

Real Madrid went into half time drawing 1-1 with PSG at the Santiago Bernabeu

Ronaldo levelled up score with penalty following opener from Rabiot

Fans took to social media to slate one particular player for his first half display

Fans took to Twitter during Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with PSG to slate winger Cristiano Ronaldo for his wasteful first half performance at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The French side took the lead through midfielder Adrien Rabiot following a glorious flick from Brazilian winger Neymar, with the home side equalising through a penalty that was converted by Ronaldo just before half time, which was the forward’s 100th in the competition for the Spanish giants.

Despite drawing Los Blancos level, Ronaldo was very wasteful in the first 45 minutes, with the former Man United forward missing two good chances for the reigning champions as they looked to find a way back into the match.

Fans then took to social media during the first half to hammer the player for his display, as Madrid look to advance past Unai Emery’s side and into the quarter finals.

Here are a few select tweets from fans criticising the five-time Ballon D’Or winner for his performance in the first period.

Ronaldo is finished. Not even top 10 anymore. — LAMELA FAN (@JB14299) February 14, 2018

Ronaldo what are you doing? He's actually finished as a player. — ????? (@Rahul_A05) February 14, 2018

Ronaldo is finished now, he should have at least hit the target from there — Shahid (@shahidtheenigma) February 14, 2018

Sad to say it but Ronaldo is finished — AFCfan (@Tumi1994) February 14, 2018

Ronaldo get back on the catwalk g, you're finished — j dilla (@centroMF) February 14, 2018

Ronaldo is finished…. — ArsenalFanInRehab (@game_musse) February 14, 2018

Yea.. Ronaldo may actually be finished this time — N. D. T. M. S (@_RLB9_) February 14, 2018