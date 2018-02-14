Real Madrid 3-1 PSG player ratings, stats and reaction: Cristiano Ronaldo steals the show as PSG crumble in Champions League clash

Real Madrid has Cristiano Ronaldo to thank tonight, as the five-time Ballon D’Or winner scored twice as his side came from behind to beat French giants PSG 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu

The away side opened the scoring through Adrien Rabiot, after the midfielder fired home following a fantastic back-heel layoff from Brazilian Neymar.

Madrid then found an equaliser just before the break, as Ronaldo converted a penalty that was won by Toni Kroos as the two sides went into half time level.

Ronaldo then found his and Madrid’s second late in the second half, after a cross from the left was turned home by the forward.

Marcelo then finished the scoring in the 86th minute after the Brazilian swept home a cross from Marco Asensio to give Madrid some breathing space going into the second leg in Paris in a few weeks time.

Player of the Match

It has to be him doesn’t it…

Cristiano Ronaldo will take all the plaudits from this one, as the Portuguese international scored the decisive goals to give his side a commanding 3-1 first leg lead.

Despite getting a little lucky for his second goal, the former Man United star was in the right place at the right time as he bagged his 100th and 101st goals in the competition for Los Blancos.

This tweet sums up the player’s performance tonight perfectly

Stat of the Match

Ronaldo absolutely loves the big occasions…

Player Ratings

Real Madrid: Navas 7, Fernandez 7, Ramos 6, Varane 7, Marcelo 8, Kroos 7, Modric 7, Casemiro 7, Isco 7, Ronaldo 8.5, Benzema 6 / Subs: Asensio 7, Bale 6, Vazquez 6

PSG: Areola 7, Alves 7, Kimpembe 6, Marquinhos 7, Berchiche 7, Rabiot 7, Lo Celso 6, Veratti 7, Mbappe 6, Cavani 6, Neymar 7 / Subs: Draxler 6, Meunier 6

Reaction

It was all about one man tonight as Zinedine Zidane’s side kept their dream of three consecutive Champions League titles alive

