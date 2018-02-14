Real Madrid 3-1 PSG player ratings, stats and reaction: Cristiano Ronaldo steals the show as PSG crumble in Champions League clash

Real Madrid came from behind to beat French giants in Champions League

PSG opened the scoring in the first half through French midfielder Adrien Rabiot

Brace from Ronaldo and goal from Marcelo give home side 3-1 lead going into second leg

Real Madrid has Cristiano Ronaldo to thank tonight, as the five-time Ballon D’Or winner scored twice as his side came from behind to beat French giants PSG 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu

The away side opened the scoring through Adrien Rabiot, after the midfielder fired home following a fantastic back-heel layoff from Brazilian Neymar.

Madrid then found an equaliser just before the break, as Ronaldo converted a penalty that was won by Toni Kroos as the two sides went into half time level.

Ronaldo then found his and Madrid’s second late in the second half, after a cross from the left was turned home by the forward.

Marcelo then finished the scoring in the 86th minute after the Brazilian swept home a cross from Marco Asensio to give Madrid some breathing space going into the second leg in Paris in a few weeks time.

Player of the Match

It has to be him doesn’t it…

Cristiano Ronaldo will take all the plaudits from this one, as the Portuguese international scored the decisive goals to give his side a commanding 3-1 first leg lead.

Despite getting a little lucky for his second goal, the former Man United star was in the right place at the right time as he bagged his 100th and 101st goals in the competition for Los Blancos.

This tweet sums up the player’s performance tonight perfectly

Ronaldo's proved tonight why he's still superior to any of PSG's front three. It's a massive game. He's produced. — Joey Davies (@theonejoeyd) February 14, 2018

Stat of the Match

Ronaldo absolutely loves the big occasions…

7 – Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 10+ goals in seven consecutive Champions League campaigns, while no other player has done so in more than two. Heaven. pic.twitter.com/402CYUCRq2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 14, 2018

Player Ratings

Real Madrid: Navas 7, Fernandez 7, Ramos 6, Varane 7, Marcelo 8, Kroos 7, Modric 7, Casemiro 7, Isco 7, Ronaldo 8.5, Benzema 6 / Subs: Asensio 7, Bale 6, Vazquez 6

PSG: Areola 7, Alves 7, Kimpembe 6, Marquinhos 7, Berchiche 7, Rabiot 7, Lo Celso 6, Veratti 7, Mbappe 6, Cavani 6, Neymar 7 / Subs: Draxler 6, Meunier 6

Reaction

It was all about one man tonight as Zinedine Zidane’s side kept their dream of three consecutive Champions League titles alive

Ronaldo is class. No matter what people say, he's always in the right place at the right time to put the ball in the back of the net — DILLINGER ? (@DillanMUFC) February 14, 2018

Ronaldo pure class. Most clutch player of all time. You could see someone was shining a laser in his eye and he still buried it. — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) February 14, 2018

Ronaldo 2 goals in the CL v PSG. Most clutch footballer of all time and it’s not even a debate. Even when out of form he delivers in Europe against a world class team. — yo pierre (@Ozilcentro) February 14, 2018

Ronaldo is sheer class. Say what you want about him but he performs in the big games time after time. Messi the best in the world mind you — Andy (@AndyC1876) February 14, 2018