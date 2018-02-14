“Simply a natural superstar” – Real Madrid star wows fans with “decisive” performance in crucial 3-1 Champions League win over PSG

Fans took to social media after Real Madrid’s crucial 3-1 win over PSG in the Champions League this evening to praise star Marco Asensio for his performance in the victory.

PSG took the lead in the first half through Adrien Raboit after Brazilian Neymar, who has played against the Spanish giants on a number of occasions previous for their fierce rivals Barcelona, set the midfielder up with a deft little back-heel.

The home side then equalised thanks to a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo, a strike that was the forward’s 100th in the Champions League for Madrid.

Ronaldo then bagged his second in the 83rd minute, with Asensio then providing his side’s third in the 86th minute as Marcelo swept home a cross from the Spaniard to wrap up the scoring.

Fans were very impressive with Asensio’s performance despite the fact the midfielder only came on in the 79th minute.

Here are a few select tweets from fans praising the Spaniard for his impressive cameo performance tonight.

