“We are losing this game” – Real Madrid fans distraught as Zidane drops key star for Champions League clash, ace could be set for departure after being benched

Real Madrid take on French giants PSG in the Champions League this evening

Zidane has decided to leave a key part of Madrid’s team on the bench for the match

Ace could end up leaving the club after being started on the sidelines for this tie as per reports

SEE MORE: Real Madrid confident of beating Manchester United to £200m star as they plan ‘sensational’ transfer window

Real Madrid fans have taken to social media to vent their frustration with Zinedine Zidane’s choice to leave out Welshman Gareth Bale for their Champions League clash against PSG this evening.

Zidane has decided to leave out the Wales international out of his side’s starting eleven for their match at the Bernabeu today, with the Frenchman deciding to go with a front three of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Isco instead.

According to reports in Diario Gol, this could now signal the end of Bale’s Los Blancos career, as the news outlet have reported that the player is not willing to sit on the bench now that he has returned to full fitness, and that he is ready to leave the club should he not play a part tonight.

Following the announcement of their side’s starting line-up, Los Blancos supporters took to Twitter to vent their annoyance at Bale’s exclusion from the starting line-up.

Here are a few select tweets from fans moaning the decision to leave Bale out of the starting line-up for tonight.

Guys see the lineup……….WE ARE LOSING THIS GAME!! Benzema over Bale? Using that fvcking cursed 4-3-1-2 formation?!?!#ZidaneOut https://t.co/35ftGoPCD4 — KokuBaboni the Severe? (@1_amjosh) February 14, 2018

I can’t understand why Benzema starts over Bale — Chris Jesus (@Acltrujillo11) February 14, 2018

Can't we have Bale start over Isco ?? COME ON !!! ?????? https://t.co/cXB6SUMINa — ? (@SenhleNkosi) February 14, 2018

Sooo we gonna start Benzema over Bale who has been playing exceptional every time he has been on the pitch? Wow — Joshua Clarke (@JamaicanDude94) February 14, 2018

Why would you choose Benzema over Gareth bale #RealPSG — J.Tailor (@JanakTailor) February 14, 2018

Why start Benzema over Bale why why why — Tania? (@taniagx11) February 14, 2018

Bale has to leave Madrid, when your sub over Benzema it’s time to go #madrid #bale — Jaime Hopkins (@Jaimehop32) February 14, 2018