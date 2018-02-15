£45million Arsenal target confirms he’s set for summer transfer

Arsenal transfer target Malcom says Bordeaux will sell him this summer

The Brazilian forward was linked with the Gunners in January

Arsenal tried to bring Malcom in in a £45million deal

MORE: Arsenal player ratings, stats and reaction: Mesut Ozil scores as Gunners take control of Ostersunds tie

Arsenal transfer target Malcom has revealed he will be granted a move away from current club Bordeaux in the summer after failing to get a January exit.

The Brazilian youngster has impressed in Ligue 1 and was reportedly a target for the Gunners as they looked for new attacking signings this winter.

The Guardian claimed Arsenal were in for Malcom at around £45million during the whole Alexis Sanchez transfer saga, though the deal never materialised as the north London giants ended up swooping for Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang instead.

Still, Malcom looks an exciting talent and one who could fit in well at the Emirates Stadium as Arsene Wenger still arguably lacks enough quality and depth in the final third.

Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud also left in January, while players like Alexandre Lacazette and Alex Iwobi have been horribly inconsistent this term.

Malcom has caught the eye with eight goals and six assists in the French top flight this season, and the 20-year-old has given Arsenal major hope of signing him in the summer.

Speaking about his future with UOL, the highly-rated forward explained that Bordeaux have promised they’ll sell him and that he will decide his next club, though he gave no indication about who that would be.

‘I have already said that I wanted to find a new challenge (in January),’ he said. But I must also remember that Bordeaux have helped me a lot.

‘I gave my word to Bordeaux that I will stay [this season], to be able to have more time to choose my future club. These next three or four months will make a big difference.

‘Bordeaux promised me that I will be released in June. I will choose my next club and Bordeaux will let me go.’