Bad news for Man Utd: Chelsea and PL rivals eye raid amid contract uncertainty

Arsenal, Chelsea paired with interest in Man Utd defender Luke Shaw

Left-back has turned things around at Old Trafford under Mourinho

However, contract delays have led to speculation over his future

Man Utd defender Luke Shaw deserves credit for the way in which he has turned Jose Mourinho’s opinion, but that still hasn’t resulted in a new contract as of yet.

Last season, the Portuguese tactician slammed the 22-year-old for his attitude as per BT Sport, and coupled with his lack of playing time, it raised real doubts over his long-term future at Old Trafford.

However, after breaking into the side and getting a run of games under his belt to prove his worth this year, he earned high praise from his manager last month, as noted by the club’s official site, which suggested that he may have won him round.

Unfortunately for the England international, The Mirror claim that his troubles aren’t quite over just yet as both Arsenal and Chelsea are monitoring his situation as he has yet to pen new terms with his current deal expiring next summer.

It’s questionable as to whether those two sides need reinforcements in that department though, with Arsenal currently having Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac at Arsene Wenger’s disposal, while Chelsea only just signed Emerson Palmieri from Roma in the January transfer window.

The Mirror raise doubts over Monreal and Alonso’s futures in London, but given the prominent roles that they’ve had at their respective clubs over the last two years in particular, it’s up for debate as to whether that will be an issue moving forward.

Nevertheless, what this report does arguably do is put pressure on Man Utd to get Shaw’s contract situation sorted, as the last thing that they’ll want is to lose a player that Mourinho now seemingly wants to keep and be forced to splash out to fill the void and find a replacement.

At 22 years of age, Shaw has plenty of time to develop his game and make significant improvements, and so it seems a little harsh from a Man Utd perspective to consider a sale at this stage of his career regardless of the frustration with his displays to this point.