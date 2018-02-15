Brilliant news for Tottenham fans, contract update for influential figure

Tottenham reportedly set to offer Pochettino new contract

Spurs boss has certainly earned it given results over last two seasons in particular

Although, obvious criticism remains of lack of trophies

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has done a stellar job since being appointed by the club in 2014, and he could now be set for a lucrative new contract.

The 45-year-old has established Spurs has a perennial contender for a top-four spot in the Premier League, while also pushing on in recent seasons and threatening to at least compete for the title.

Naturally, the ongoing criticism of Pochettino and his players is that they still haven’t managed to win trophies which is the most important thing, but ultimately there is enough progress there to know that he deserves to stay in the job for as long as possible.

According to The Telegraph, that could become a reality as Tottenham are reportedly set to offer him a ‘big-money contract’ to ensure that he stays with them for the foreseeable future.

Financial details of the potential new offer aren’t offered in the report, but it sounds as though the Argentine tactician will be rewarded if he does choose to put pen to paper.

Aside from the results aspect, Pochettino has also done a brilliant job in bringing through young players such as Harry Kane and Dele Alli, whereas his immediate rivals in the Premier League have all spent significant amounts of money to bolster their squads.

It could be argued that while it’s a commendable approach, trophies have gone to where the money has been spent. Nevertheless, with a new stadium to look forward to next season, there’s surely no debate in Pochettino being the man to oversee Tottenham’s continued progress in the years ahead.