Chelsea injury news: Triple blow for Conte ahead of Hull clash

Chelsea take on Hull City this weekend in the FA Cup, and Antonio Conte could have a selection headache on his hands due to injuries.

The Blues secured a much-needed win on Monday night, seeing off West Bromwich Albion 3-0 at Stamford Bridge to bounce back from heavy defeats to Bournemouth and Watford.

In turn, they’ll want to keep that going against Hull this weekend, while the FA Cup is arguably now their most realistic opportunity to win silverware this season given the gap between them and Premier League leaders Man City, while it’s far too difficult to predict what could happen in the Champions League.

Conte would undoubtedly have been hoping for a fully-fit squad to select from, but it appears as though he won’t get his way as noted by freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery in his tweet below.

Bakayoko, Luiz and Barkley are all ruled out of Friday nights FA Cup fifth round tie with Hull. “There are a couple of other situations that need checked too.” #CFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) February 15, 2018

Tiemoue Bakayoko, David Luiz and Ross Barkley were all ruled out by Conte during his press conference on Thursday, while it remains to be seen if the other doubts he was referring to become absentees at the weekend too.

Given the quality that they still have available, the Blues will be fancied to go through against the Championship side. However, Conte will be desperate to avoid any more setbacks as they have a crunch showdown with Barcelona in the Champions League to also consider next Tuesday night.