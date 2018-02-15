Chelsea prepare to launch £133m bid to beat Manchester United & Liverpool to exciting transfer

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to launch a £133million bid to seal the transfer of Real Madrid starlet and rumoured Manchester United and Liverpool target Marco Asensio.

This is according to a stunning claim by Don Balon, who have reported on plenty of interest in the talented young Spain international recently after his breakthrough at the Bernabeu over the last year or so.

Asensio undoubtedly looks set for a big future in the game based on what he’s shown so far, and Chelsea would do well to bring in a player of that quality, particularly after their difficult season this term and the doubts over Eden Hazard’s future.

The Belgian has in fact been strongly linked with a move to Asensio’s club Real Madrid, with Don Balon claiming he’d been house hunting in the Spanish capital in preparation of making the move to the Bernabeu.

Marco Asensio could join Manchester United as part of the David de Gea transfer

Elsewhere, Don Balon have mentioned Manchester United’s interest in Asensio as part of any swap deal involving David de Gea, while another report from Don Balon claimed Liverpool had also made an offer for the 22-year-old.

The latest from the Spanish outlet is that Real see Asensio as a big part of their future and do not want to sell, but that could involve turning down very tempting money from Chelsea first.

The Blues could really do with a statement signing like this to get them back on track next season.

Chelsea could do with a big transfer like Marco Asensio after a difficult season under Antonio Conte

