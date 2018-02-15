Chelsea & Arsenal offered golden opportunity to spoil £176m Manchester United transfer plan

Chelsea and Arsenal have been offered the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo

The Real Madrid forward’s agent Jorge Mendes has contacted both clubs

Manchester United were recently linked with Ronaldo but he wants a move to London

WATCH: Ronaldo goal makes two pieces of Champions League history in Real Madrid vs PSG

Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham have reportedly been offered the stunning opportunity to seal the transfer of Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Le 10 Sport, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has been in contact with the three Premier League clubs to offer the Portuguese forward to them as he wants a move back to England, and, more specifically, London.

This could be bad news for Ronaldo’s old club Manchester United, with AS recently claiming Jose Mourinho had given the club the go-ahead to target the 33-year-old in a potential £176million deal.

While it remains to be seen if United really are that desperate to spend so much on re-signing Ronaldo, there’s no question the fans would absolutely love the chance to watch one of their former heroes in action at Old Trafford once again, while seeing him in the colours of one of their major rivals would also be a major blow.

Ronaldo remains much loved by Red Devils supporters after helping the club to three Premier League titles and the Champions League during his first stint in Manchester, where he first became regarded as one of the best players in the world before being snapped up by Madrid.

The Portugal national team captain has only improved since then and even as he heads into the final years of his career remains one of the very best goalscorers in the business and a big-game player.

Despite some patchy performances in La Liga this season, Ronaldo continues to come to life in the Champions League, scoring twice in a crucial Real win over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

Arsenal and Chelsea may not desperately need Ronaldo themselves, though few could turn down an offer like that if the money were right.

Both clubs have signed strikers in the last two transfer windows, but Ronaldo can play in a variety of roles and could make a fine short-term addition.