Dani Alves WAG: 10 hot pics of PSG star’s wife Joana Sanz as she stuns Instagram with topless shot

Dani Alves WAG Joana Sanz posted a sexy topless shot on her Instagram page

The Brazilian’s wife has a collection of superb photos on social media and elsewhere

Here’s our pick of the hottest Joana Sanz photos in our WAG gallery

READ MORE: Arsenal star celebrates Valentine’s Day with gorgeous WAG picture

Dani Alves WAG Joana Sanz stunned Instagram this week as she posted a super sexy topless shot to the photo-sharing social media site.

The wife of the Paris Saint-Germain right-back looked stunning in just her lacy black underwear, clutching some fur to keep herself covered up elsewhere.

Alves’ missus is undoubtedly one of the finest WAGs in world football today, and we’ve got more hot photos of the model from her Instagram page and elsewhere for your viewing pleasure.

On the pitch, it wasn’t the best night for Alves as his PSG side were beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid in the Champions League this week, but at least he’s got a wife as attractive as Joana to comfort him off it.

Enjoy our Alves WAG gallery as it perfectly illustrates just how much the veteran Brazilian defender is winning off the football pitch as much as he has on it throughout his illustrious career spent at the likes of Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus, and now PSG…