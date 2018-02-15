Video: Memphis Depay goal makes Manchester United’s £35million deal to re-sign him look a bargain

Memphis Depay goal video shows Manchester United should bring him back

The Dutch winger scored an absolute cracker for Lyon this evening

Depay can rejoin United for a £35million fee

READ MORE: Manchester United star CONFIRMS summer exit after disobeying Jose Mourinho’s orders

Lyon winger Memphis Depay scored an absolute stunner for the Ligue 1 giants in their Europa League win over Villarreal tonight, showing Manchester United should activate their buy-back clause.

The Red Devils could certainly do with this kind of quality up front after a disappointing season that has seen them fall 16 points behind rivals Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Depay arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2015 as one of the most exciting young players in Europe, but failed to live up to that hype at Old Trafford.

Still, he hardly arrived at the best time due to the club’s struggles under Louis van Gaal and later under Jose Mourinho, who is not the type to give too many chances to youngsters or flair players like Depay.

The Netherlands international now looks back to his best in France, and this latest Depay goal shows he’s got to be well worth handing another chance to.

Memphis Depay only scores bangers pic.twitter.com/rzIDPPCVOB — Zito (@_Zeets) February 15, 2018

According to the Sun, United have an agreement that means they have the first option to sign Depay for just £35million if they want to.

Given the current market, that would surely be an absolute steal for the club if he has indeed matured and improved his game, or simply got his confidence back after perhaps making the move to such a big club a little early in his career.