Great news for Arsenal as manager Arsene Wenger confirms key Gunners ace will start in Europa League clash

Arsenal travel to Sweden to take on Ostersunds in the Europa League on Thursday

Player hasn’t played in competition in around eight years

Boss Wenger confirmed that the ace will be starting for the Gunners

Arsenal have been given a big boost ahead of their clash against Swedish side Ostersunds after manager Arsene Wenger confirmed that key player Mesut Ozil will start the match.

This is according to the Sun, who have reported that the Arsenal manager has confirmed that German international, who hasn’t appeared in the competition since 2010, will start the match for the north London side tomorrow.

The news outlet are also reporting that, when speaking about the part Ozil’s will play in the match, Wenger said “Mesut has travelled and he will start his first game in the competition.”

Ozil’s presence will come as a big boost for the north London side, as his eye for a pass and quality on the ball tends to make the difference for the Gunners more often that not.

Arsenal will be looking to go all out in the Europa League, as the winners of the competition are given a guaranteed place in next season’s Champions League.

Having been knocked out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest and currently lying in sixth place in the Premier League, it’s no surprise that Wenger has decided to field a full strength side against Ostersunds, as getting back into the Champions League will surely be Wenger’s number one priority this season.

So far this campaign, German Ozil has been in decent form, with the attacking midfielder scoring four and assisting eight in 26 appearances in all competitions for the north London side.

Following this news, it’ll certainly be interesting to see how Ozil and co perform against the Swedish minnows given all the pressure that’s on them to win.