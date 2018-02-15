Jose Mourinho won’t be happy, Man Utd star tipped to seal summer exit

Fellaini reportedly reaches agreement with Besiktas

Man Utd boss Mourinho has been keen for him to pen new deal

Current Red Devils contract will expire at the end of the season

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has made no secret of his desire to see Marouane Fellaini sign a new contract, but speculation suggests he is edging closer to an exit.

The 30-year-old joined the Red Devils in 2013 from Everton, and while he did have a prominent role prior to Mourinho’s arrival in 2016, he made 47 appearances in all competitions last season to show how highly the Portuguese tactician values him.

Further, as noted by The Guardian, Mourinho urged the Belgian international to pen new terms as recently as the start of this month as he evidently wants to see him remain at his disposal moving forward.

However, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season it has led to question marks over his future at Old Trafford, and now according to Turkish publication Fotomac, as re-reported by The Sun, he has reportedly agreed on a deal with Besiktas.

It remains to be seen whether or not there is official confirmation from either club in the coming days, but if true, this would be a major blow for Mourinho who has a real headache in midfield brewing ahead of next season.

Aside from Fellaini’s reported exit, Michael Carrick is set to retire at the end of the season. In turn, that leaves a major hole in the midfield for Man Utd as that will leave them with Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera.

For a side looking to compete on various fronts, that simply won’t be enough quality and depth. While youngster Scott McTominay is making a breakthrough this season, Mourinho will surely need more than that especially to challenge for the Champions League moving forward.

It remains to be seen whether or not he’s forced into a reshuffle in that department in the summer, but concern will grow following this latest reported Fellaini development.