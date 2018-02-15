Liverpool transfer blow as Champions League giants make approach over £133million star

Liverpool transfer target Marco Asensio is now on PSG’s agenda

Liverpool may have been dealt a transfer blow as Paris Saint-Germain made a first approach to Real Madrid over the potential signing of Marco Asensio last night.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was at the Bernabeu as Real Madrid beat his side 3-1 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, with Asensio ending up playing a key role after coming on as a substitute.

The 22-year-old bagged himself an assist after being introduced by manager Zinedine Zidane, and Don Balon claim this impressed Al-Khelaifi so much that he made his interest in a potential deal known to Perez after the game.

For now, it does not seem that a transfer is on the agenda, with Perez somewhat rocked by PSG’s interest, and with Don Balon suggesting it’s likely being used to serve as a warning to Madrid over their pursuit of PSG forward Neymar.

As the report explains, PSG signed Neymar from Barcelona last summer almost as revenge after the Catalan giants’ previous pursuit of their own midfield player Marco Verratti.

Don Balon have previously stated Asensio would cost around £133million, and Mundo Deportivo have added that Real rejected a bid of around that price for the Spain international in the summer.

It may be that the mystery Premier League club mentioned by Mundo Deportivo is in fact Liverpool, with Don Balon recently claiming the Reds had been in for him.

Jurgen Klopp could certainly do with a replacement for Philippe Coutinho in attack, and Asensio would be ideal in that position, so PSG making an approach over him is definitely not great news for Liverpool fans.