Man Utd injury news: Mourinho set for huge boost, more positive news on key ace

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho in line for huge injury boost

Red Devils have had questions asked about this area of the squad in recent weeks

Bailly’s return will be welcomed news for the business end of the campaign

READ MORE: ‘Pretty embarrassing’ – Pundit can’t help but have huge Liverpool dig despite Porto win

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho will reportedly receive a major injury boost as he prepares to welcome a key individual back into the fold from injury.

Having been sidelined since November with an ankle injury, defensive ace Eric Bailly is said to be making good progress in his recovery, as seen in the tweet below from Spanish reporter Jose Alvarez Haya, who claims that he could be in contention to face Sevilla next week.

Eric Bailly will train tomorrow with the team and the coaching staff will check in the next 3 trainings before Sevilla’s game if he is okay for playing. Feelings are really good about the injury (he is recovered) and the only “problem” could be his lack of trainings. — Jose Alvarez Haya (@10JoseAlvarez) February 15, 2018

Haya has emerged as a reliable source, but his claims do build on a report from The Daily Mail on Wednesday that the 23-year-old was at Carrington and was stepping up his bid to return to action.

There appears to be a real positive feeling surrounding Bailly’s recovery, and while it seems as though the FA Cup tie against Huddersfield may come too early for him, both of the reports above would suggest that the Ivory Coast international could be available for Jose Mourinho next week.

United boast the best defensive record in the Premier League having conceded just 19 goals in 27 games so far this season. While that would suggest that they don’t have issues at that end of the pitch, recent reports have claimed that Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are under fire and could be axed this summer, as per The Mirror.

It followed on from public criticism from Phil Neville of the pair, as noted by The Sun, as they haven’t looked particularly solid in the last two away games at Tottenham and Newcastle United, both of which ended in defeat.

In turn, having Bailly back will be massive for United at this stage of the campaign, as they’ll hope he can add real steeliness and solidity at the back to give them the platform to go on and win silverware.