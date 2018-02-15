Man Utd legend BLASTS duo, NOT impressed with key MUFC issues

Former Man Utd midfielder Roy Keane has again hit out at current stars, with two in particular in the firing line in his latest assessment.

The 46-year-old has always been outspoken and isn’t afraid to criticise players when he feels it’s appropriate, and he’s done so again with Paul Pogba and Ashley Young.

Pogba has struggled in recent weeks, with many suggesting that the role that he’s playing under Jose Mourinho isn’t going to get the best out of him.

Keane evidently thinks that is nonsense, as he believes any top player should have the quality and versatility to do various jobs for the team not just one specific role.

“Any top player should be able to play in a two or a three,” Keane said on ITV, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News. “So the guy just needs to do better himself and focus on what the game of football’s all about.”

Meanwhile, not for the first time, the Irishman also slammed Young and believes that ultimately Man Utd aren’t going to go anywhere if they keep playing him out of position in defence.

While the versatile star has done a decent job when filling in for others, ultimately it’s not enough for the Red Devils to be able to compete for major honours with him in the backline, in Keane’s opinion.

“I think they’ve not really sorted out the few defensive problems they’ve had over the last few years and that’ll continue, the two centre halves need to do better.

“I always think if you’ve got Ashley Young in your back four you’re going to struggle.”