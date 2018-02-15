£53m Manchester United target REVEALS he wants shock transfer after ROW with team-mates

Ousmane Dembele has clubs on alert as he wants out of Barcelona

Manchester United were linked with a transfer back in the summer

Dembele is not happy at the Nou Camp and could leave for around £53million

Manchester United could be on alert as Ousmane Dembele reportedly wants out of Barcelona in the next transfer window after falling out with his team-mates.

Diario Gol report that Dembele’s fellow Frenchman Karim Benzema has learned about the youngster’s struggles at the Nou Camp, with the likes of Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta not happy about his playing style and inability to speak Spanish.

Dembele only joined Barca from Borussia Dortmund in the summer and reports suggest Arsenal could be in for the France international in a £53million move.

Manchester United were also known admirers of Dembele while he was at Dortmund and also look a potential destination for him if he quits the Catalan giants.

Jose Mourinho could do with more quality in his attack after the inconsistency of players like Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford this term, while Alexis Sanchez is also yet to fully settle and find his best form.

For £53m, Dembele would surely be a bargain and still has the chance to develop into one of the best players in the world if he’s at the right club.