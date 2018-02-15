Roy Keane names the ONE player that makes Manchester United ‘struggle’ every time he plays

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has torn into Ashley Young

The former Red Devils captain doesn’t rate him as a defender

Time for Luke Shaw to be made automatic first choice?

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has pulled no punches as usual as he absolutely ripped into Ashley Young on punditry duty last night.

The Irishman, who is one of the Red Devils’ greatest players and captains in the club’s history, made it clear he doesn’t rate Young as a defender.

The England international joined United as an attacking winger but has since found himself becoming a makeshift wing-back or full-back on the left-hand side.

Despite showing some promise in that role, Keane believes having an attacking player in defence is starting to show as a weakness for United, with Young identified as the one player making them worse at the back.

“I think they’ve not really sorted out the few defensive problems they’ve had over the last few years and that’ll continue, the two centre halves need to do better,’ Keane said.

“I always think if you’ve got Ashley Young in your back four you’re going to struggle.”

Luke Shaw for Ashley Young?

Only recently, Jose Mourinho was full of praise for Luke Shaw after his remarkable improvement and stated he was set to get a new contract.

However, the Portuguese immediately benched the youngster for Young once again, with fans baffled at the decision ahead of the defeat at Newcastle.

As Keane noted with Young, there are clear defensive issues in this side right now and that surely means it’s time for Mourinho to be bold and commit to using Shaw as his first choice left-back in every game.

Otherwise, United surely cannot hope to catch Manchester City – while Shaw himself will surely have doubts about signing that new deal.