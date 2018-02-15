Neymar to Real Madrid: Report in Spain reveals when he will join Los Blancos

Neymar tipped to join Real Madrid in 2019 by Mundo Deportivo

Brazilian only just joined PSG last summer

However, has big ambitions to become the biggest name in football it seems

READ MORE: Real Madrid set for transfer battle with PL giants, possible £25m bargain

Despite only joining Paris Saint-Germain last summer, speculation remains rife over Neymar’s possible future transfer to Real Madrid.

The Brazilian ace has settled well in the French capital, scoring 28 goals and providing 17 assists in 28 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 giants so far this season.

However, there is no doubt over the fact that PSG signed the 26-year-old with a view of helping them take that next step in Europe to try and win the Champions League. Facing a 3-1 deficit in their last-16 tie with Real Madrid, that looks difficult for this season at least.

Nevertheless, rumours over his future are never far away, and Mundo Deportivo now claim that he has a strategic plan in place to join Real Madrid in 2019 at a point at which he will be able to fully surpass Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the top player in the world.

It remains to be seen whether or not the reported plan works out so perfectly as much could change between now and next summer for both parties, with Madrid in particular in need of more immediate improvements based on results this season.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are 17 points adrift of La Liga leaders and rivals Barcelona, while they’re out of the Copa del Rey.

In turn, their win over PSG was huge as the Champions League is effectively their best opportunity of winning silverware this season, and despite their struggles, having won three of the last four trophies, few would bet against them turning it on when it matters in Europe.

However, signing Neymar would undoubtedly be a major coup and add a world-class individual to the ranks. With Ronaldo turning 33 this month, he can’t stay at the top forever, and so perhaps Neymar will be the man to fill that void next year onwards.

From a Barcelona perspective, it will undoubtedly be difficult to see him join their bitter rivals, with the Brazilian forward having enjoyed many memorable moments and triumphs during his four-year spell at the Nou Camp.