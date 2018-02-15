Real Madrid rejected staggering €150m bid from mystery PL club, fans agree with decision

Real Madrid reportedly rejected a €150m summer bid for Marco Asensio

Spaniard provided a reminder of his class in midweek in the Champions League

Clearly the club want him to stay at the Bernabeu for the long-term future

Real Madrid reportedly rejected a €150m approach for Marco Asensio last summer, although the Premier League club hasn’t been directly named.

It’s just as well Los Blancos didn’t sell the 22-year-old, as he came to their rescue on Wednesday night in the Champions League in the first leg of their last-16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain.

Asensio was introduced to the game with the score at 1-1, and he delivered two brilliant assists to help his side take a 3-1 lead into the second leg.

Aside from that though, the Spaniard is undoubtedly a highly-talented individual, and he’s arguably got a very bright future ahead of him if he can continue to develop, mature and prove to Real Madrid he can be a key figure in their plans.

According to Mundo Deportivo though, it could have played out very differently. A €150m bid was made for Asensio, but president Florentino Perez is said to have had zero desire in accepting and so immediately dismissed it with Chelsea and Tottenham explicitly mentioned, but not confirmed as the bidding club.

A poll carried out by Mundo Deportivo reveals that 64% of their readers believe that Real Madrid made the right decision, with the reasons details above undoubtedly playing a part in that.

While he’s struggling for regular playing time and a starting role this season, Asensio will have to look at the long-term picture.

Cristiano Ronaldo turned 33 this month, Karim Benzema will be 31 in December and has scored just six goals in 26 appearances so far this season while Gareth Bale has had his injury problems for the last three seasons.

In turn, provided that he can be patient and given the club seemingly want to keep him at the Bernabeu as evidenced by reported the decision above, Asensio’s time will surely come and perhaps sooner rather than later if he can continue to have a decisive impact.