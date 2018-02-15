Real Madrid set for transfer battle with PL giants, possible £25m bargain

Real Madrid linked with interest in Tottenham ace Alderweireld

Belgian has problematic release clause next summer which will be Spurs concern

Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea all mentioned as being keen too

Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, joining Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea in the hunt.

The Belgian defender has established himself as a key figure for Spurs since joining the club in 2015, while he has also emerged as one of the top defenders in Europe with his consistency and solidity at the back.

In turn, it’s no surprise to hear that he has alerted other clubs, with The Mirror noting that Real Madrid are now keen, joining Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea as sides said to be holding an interest in prising the 28-year-old away from north London.

The Red Devils were linked with stepping up their interest in the former Atletico Madrid star as recently as this week, as noted by the Manchester Evening News.

According to the Mirror, the situation does sound problematic from a Tottenham perspective, as they run the risk of losing him for just £25m next summer, as per a release clause in his contract, while Alderweireld is said to be asking for more than £150,000-a-week to commit his future and pen a new agreement.

In today’s transfer market, which saw a player like Aymeric Laporte join Man City for a staggering club record £57m last month, as per BBC Sport, signing a player of Alderweireld’s class and quality coupled with the experience he possesses, £25m would arguably be a bargain.

Should Tottenham convince him to sign a new contract and remove that clause while securing a long-term agreement, then that would be a huge boost for the club. However, as it stands, there will be concern as there are some big clubs reportedly monitoring the situation, as per the Mirror.

With Sergio Ramos turning 32 next month and not a great deal of established players beyond Raphael Varane at Zinedine Zidane’s disposal at the Bernabeu currently, the central defensive area is surely one that Madrid will need to address sooner rather than later and signing Alderweireld would certainly do that.