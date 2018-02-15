Super-agent encouraging £80m PROLIFIC ace to SEAL Man Utd transfer

Super-agent Mino Raiola has reportedly been pushing one of Europe’s biggest stars towards joining Man Utd at the end of the season.

Having bagged 18 goals in 24 appearances so far this season, to take his overall tally since joining Inter to 96 goals in 170 games, Mauro Icardi has undoubtedly established himself as one of the most prolific goalscorers in Europe.

As reported by the Metro, via Corriere dello Sport, it’s been claimed that Raiola, who doesn’t represent the Argentine, has been pushing to convince him to join the Red Devils this summer.

That would make sense given that he also represents the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba, and so naturally he’ll be looking out for his clients interests and ensure that their current sides are strong.

However, it is added that Icardi wasn’t open to the idea of appointing Raiola as his agent instead of his wife, Wanda, who currently represents his interests.

In turn, it remains to be seen how the situation plays out and whether or not Jose Mourinho could be welcoming a marquee signing to Old Trafford this summer.

With Ibrahimovic’s current contract set to expire at the end of the season and with Romelu Lukaku as his other main option up front, Icardi could provide serious competition for places needed at a club looking to compete on various fronts.