Video: What Jamie Carragher told Sadio Mane at half-time in impressive Liverpool win

Liverpool secured a very impressive 5-0 win away at Porto in their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday night, as Sadio Mane bagged a hat-trick.

The Reds have put themselves in an incredibly strong position to advance with few, if any, now doubting their ability to go on and book a spot in the quarter-finals.

Mane was key in that, and as seen in the video below, the Liverpool ace has revealed that a half-time message from Jamie Carragher urging him to score more goals seemingly worked a treat.

The Senegal international scored his first before the interval, but he added two more to his night’s work after the break to take home the match ball as Carragher clearly gave him some sound advice that he acted upon.

That’s now 12 goals and seven assists in 28 appearances in all competitions for the 25-year-old so far this season, and combined with his attacking teammates Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, who both also scored in Portugal, they have undoubtedly formed a deadly trident partnership up front.

Carragher may be well advised to offer the same advice to others in the team in big games to see if the magic works again.