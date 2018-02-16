Barcelona star considering shock exit, staggering €35m-a-year deal on table

Barcelona icon Iniesta reportedly has a whopping €35m-a-year contract offer

Spaniard will have to decide on possible China move in the summer

Remains a key figure for Catalan giants, tough choice to make

Andres Iniesta has had a glittering career at Barcelona and has undoubtedly cemented his place in club folklore given his impact.

The 33-year-old has been with the Catalan giants since 1996, he’s gone on to make 657 appearances in all competitions for the senior side and has collected eight La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies, three FIFA Club World Cups and many more along the way.

However, as he continues to edge closer to the latter stages of his career, he is being linked with an exit from the Nou Camp and according to Sport, he has a whopping €35m-a-year contract offer from Chinese outfit Tianjin Quanjian on the table.

Naturally, that will make any player consider it such is the financial reward, while it’s added in the report that Barca will commendably not stand in his way if he chooses to move to the Far East.

He does remain a key figure in Ernesto Valverde’s plans though, as evidenced by the fact that he’s made 27 appearances in all competitions so far this season, and so perhaps there could be an argument that it’s too soon for him to leave Europe when he’s still got so much left to offer.

In contrast, there’s seemingly no guarantee that the offer is on the table indefinitely, and so he will potentially be required to make a decision this summer.

Having signed Philippe Coutinho in January, Barcelona appear to have a long-term successor already in place with the Brazilian international boasting many similar characteristics and at 25 years of age, he will be expected to be a pillar of their future.

In turn, it remains to be seen what decision Iniesta reaches, as that is a very lucrative offer to turn down at this stage of his career when he perhaps only has one long-term deal left in him. If he does opt to leave, it will certainly be a sad moment for many Barcelona fans given the memories that he has created.