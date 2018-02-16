Chelsea vs Hull Live Stream – How to Watch the Match from Stamford Bridge tonight

The FA Cup returns tonight with two ties as Leicester face Championship side Sheffield Utd (KO 19:45), and Chelsea take on Hull City (KO 20:00) – there’s good news for punters and fans in the UK who want to watch the match online!

Chelsea vs Hull Live Stream – How to Watch

Antonio Conte’s side are predictably overwhelming favourites to take their place in the next round of the FA Cup and are a virtually unbackable 1/8 to progress.

Its been a month of ups and downs for the Blues, playing some unpredictable stuff at times, but they should come into the match with renewed confidence following a relatively easy 3-0 home win over West Brom last time out.

With Barcelona, Manchester United and Manchester City waiting for Chelsea in the following weeks Conte is sure to rest a few of his stars, with Willy Caballero, David Cahill and Ethan Ampadu likely to make appearances in the starting XI.

Conte told the BBC:

“We have in front of us two weeks that are very tough,” he said. “It’s right to have a programme, to have a plan, to face these two tough weeks in the right way. “At the same time, as you know very well, we want to try to go through to the next round in the FA Cup”

As for Hull City, they are struggling themselves with life in the Championship with only 1 point separating them and the bottom three relegation places.

They did win away at Nottingham Forest last time out, and come into the game with nothing really to lose.

Of course, it will be extremely difficult for the away side – we’re not tempted by backing the home win however.

