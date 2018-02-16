Based in the UK? Watch Huddersfield v Man Utd Live Stream Tonight

There’s another action packed day in the FA Cup as Huddersfield take on Manchester Utd in the evening kickoff from the John Smith’s Stadium (KO 17:30).

For those wishing to watch the match (UK included) there’s great news as popular Stoke based brand Bet365 have announced they have an exclusive live stream of all the action available to watch through their website, laptop, mobile or tablet!

Huddersfield v Manchester Utd Live Stream – How to Watch

Manchester United and Jose Mourinho will come in to this tie with an air of trepidation after the Terriers caused a shock upset by beating Utd in the Premier League at home last October.

And its safe to say, the Red Devils have not exactly been purring of late. A disappointing away loss to Newcastle Utd last time out will have dampened spirits somewhat, and with a Champions League tie against Sevilla next week, priorities may lie elsewhere this evening.

The Utd manager is sure to make changes, with Sergio Romero, Luke Shaw, Marcos Rojo, Victor Lindelof, Michael Carrick and Matteo Darmian all set to feature, while the form of Paul Pogba is a definite worry for the Old Trafford faithful – where does he fit with the arrival of Alexis Sanchez?



David Wagner’s Huddersfield have had an upturn in fortunes in recent weeks, winning two Premier League matches on the bounce and the Terriers will definitely be eying an upset this evening.

Lets bear in mind that United have lost their last two away matches without scoring, so with that in mind the odds on the Huddersfield victory at 7/1 certainly hold plenty of appeal.

I’m happy to give the home side the extra boost of one goal headstart on the handicap.

Paddy Power offer 2/1 on the Huddersfield win with a +1 handicap advantage and thats the bet for us tonight.

*Watch and bet geo restrictions apply – funded account required & bet must have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify to access streams. 18+