Lionel Messi hands major vote of confidence to Barcelona teammate

Barcelona ace Messi reportedly backs Dembele to come good

Along with Suarez, pair said to ‘believe’ in summer signing

Difficult first season for the French international at the Nou Camp

READ MORE: Barcelona officials plan crucial trip next week to secure new signing

It’s been a difficult debut campaign for Barcelona ace Ousmane Dembele, but this report will surely lift his spirits as he is said to have the support of Lionel Messi.

As per BBC Sport, the 20-year-old joined the Catalan giants in a move that could cost them £135.5m in total, and so that price-tag alone would have set big expectations and pressure.

Unfortunately for the Frenchman, he hasn’t been able to prove himself this year as injuries have limited him to just nine appearances in all competitions.

There has been a bigger concern in that he has looked as though he’s struggling at times to adapt to Barca’s style of play, but ultimately with such little time on the pitch to develop an understanding with his teammates and improve, it’s always going to be difficult for him.

Mundo Deportivo report though that Messi is firmly in his corner, insisting that the Argentine and teammate Luis Suarez both ‘believe’ in Dembele and will undoubtedly be harbouring hopes that he does come good and delivers on the potential that he showed in France and Germany prior to his move to the Nou Camp.

Competition is fierce though with Messi, Suarez and Philippe Coutinho all vying for places, and so while it’s one thing getting the support off the pitch, ultimately Dembele has to deliver on it for Ernesto Valverde’s side to convince that he was the right signing and will be a fundamental piece in the club’s future.

For the money spent, it will be a huge disappointment if he isn’t able to improve significantly next season and beyond. His priority for now has to be getting fully fit and being available for selection to get a regular run of games under his belt which will undoubtedly help him. The reported support of Messi will surely be a huge boost for his confidence though.