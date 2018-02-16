Liverpool enter talks for £62m-rated target to try to seal summer signing

Liverpool linked with swoop for Roma’s Alisson in summer

Report claims early talks have gotten underway between two parties

Roma value the Brazilian international at £62m

Liverpool are reportedly pressing ahead in their attempt to sign Roma goalkeeper Alisson, as it’s claimed early discussions are underway.

The 25-year-old joined the Serie A giants in 2016, and he has gone on to establish himself as one of the top goalkeepers in Europe with his form this season.

Alisson has produced countless eye-catching and key saves for the Giallorossi, and that in turn should see him keep his starting place in the Brazil line-up for the World Cup in Russia this summer.

It appears as though his fine club form hasn’t gone unnoticed though, as Sky Sports claim that Liverpool have begun initial discussions over a move for the £62m-rated shot-stopper, although Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are touted as possible competition.

Nevertheless, it will arguably be refreshing in itself for Liverpool fans to see that Jurgen Klopp is looking to address that specific area of his squad this summer.

With neither Loris Karius nor Simon Mignolet entirely convincing as both have been guilty of making costly errors over the last 18 months and beyond, the goalkeeping situation can be singled out as a weak point for the Reds.

While the January signing of Virgil van Dijk will certainly be a step in the right direction for them to solve their defensive problems, adding a quality goalkeeper like Alisson could really take them to the next level.

Liverpool have scored 61 goals in 27 Premier League games this season, and so clearly they don’t have an issue at that end of the pitch.

In contrast, they’ve conceded 31 in those 27 outings, giving them the second-worst defensive record of the top seven sides in the standings, with only Arsenal faring worse.

In turn, it’s a department of the squad that still needs work it seems, and signing a goalkeeper like Alisson who is capable of making saves like the ones seen below, will surely make a major differences for the Reds.