Real Madrid plot stunning transfer swoop for £120m-rated Manchester United midfielder

Real Madrid are interested in Manchester United star Paul Pogba

The France international is not having the happiest of seasons

Real could try to persuade Pogba to ditch Old Trafford for the Bernabeu

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in a stunning £120million transfer swoop for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba this summer.

The France international is enduring a tough season under Jose Mourinho, and looks in particularly poor form at the moment as he finds himself in and out of the side.

Jose Mourinho has been using Pogba less in recent games, suggesting perhaps that there’s a lack of trust in the player after his struggles to adapt to a more defensive midfield role for the Red Devils.

According to the Sun, there is no desire at the moment from the 24-year-old to leave United, while the club also do not want to sell, but Real are keeping an eye on his situation ahead of a possible £120million approach.

This also follows a report from the Daily Record that Pogba is not happy with his role with the Red Devils, and that he wants Mourinho to change his tactical set-up.

There is no smoke without fire and it does seem that there would be some potential for Pogba to leave United if things carry on as they have recently.

This would be a massive blow for the club as they look to catch up with Manchester City next season, and it would also reflect poorly on Mourinho due to his apparent inability to get a player who looked one of the best in the world at Juventus to shine in his system.