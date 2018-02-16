Tottenham in a PANIC over future of top Manchester United target

Tottenham are concerned about the future of Mauricio Pochettino

Real Madrid could be stepping up their interest

Manchester United have also been linked with the Argentine in the past

Tottenham are reportedly ready to offer Mauricio Pochettino a huge new contract as they fear growing Real Madrid interest in the Argentine tactician.

Pochettino has worked wonders during his time at Spurs and has also been linked as a likely future contender for the Manchester United job.

Jose Mourinho only recently signed a new contract at Old Trafford but question-marks over the team’s failure to keep up with Manchester City and his damaged relationship with Paul Pogba mean a change could always be just around the corner.

Pochettino seems ideal for United but Real Madrid are also looking at new managers for the summer as Zinedine Zidane struggles this season.

According to Don Balon, this has Tottenham worried and they’re prepared to do all they can to keep their manager in north London.

PSG have also been mentioned as potential contenders for Pochettino, who has previously been described by Red Devils legend Sir Alex Ferguson as the best manager in the Premier League, while Gary Neville called his Tottenham side his favourite team to watch.