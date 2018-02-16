Michael Carrick names ideal SUCCESSOR ahead of Man Utd RETIREMENT

Man Utd midfielder Michael Carrick will hang his boots up at the end of the season, and he will leave a big void that needs to be filled at Old Trafford.

Now 36, the wily veteran has been a key figure on and off the pitch for the Red Devils since he arrived from Tottenham in 2006, going on to make 462 appearances for the club.

In that time, he’s won five Premier League titles, the Champions League and various other trophies both domestic and in Europe in a glittering spell with the Manchester giants.

However, all good things must come to an end and he has already confirmed his decision to retire at the end of the season.

In turn, Man Utd must now identify a player capable of stepping into his shoes and filling the role, but Carrick believes that they won’t have to look far as they’ve got someone at the club who could grow into the position in the coming years in Scott McTominay.

“He is an athlete. He is strong, quick and very good on the ball. He has got all of the attributes to have a really good career,” he told ManUtd.com.

“Hopefully he will keep taking his chances. He is willing to learn and listen. That is one of the biggest things for a young lad, to have that attitude. Of course I am here to help him and I try to do it as much as I can.

“I know he will take my place some day and that is not something I would be afraid of, or try to put him off, because it is important to help the future and Scott is definitely that.

“It is my responsibility to do all I can to help him.”

Time will tell if the youngster can live up to expectations and ensure that Jose Mourinho doesn’t have to go out and spend big to bring someone in to replace Carrick in the long-term.