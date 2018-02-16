Real Madrid starlet could unlock major swap deal with Chelsea

Real Madrid and Chelsea linked with possible swap deal for Hazard

Reported deal would see Asensio move in opposite direction to unlock transfer

Blues would get a quality young player with plenty of room for development

As Real Madrid continue to be linked with a move for Chelsea ace Eden Hazard, reports claim a potential swap deal could pave the way for it to happen.

The 27-year-old remains a pivotal figure in Chelsea’s bid for success moving forward, and that’s evidenced in his tallies of 15 goals and nine assists in 35 appearances in all competitions.

In turn, if the Blues were forced to lose one of their leading players, they’d undoubtedly need to fill the void left behind and according to Mundo Deportivo, Marco Asensio could be the man to do that.

It’s claimed that the two clubs could essentially negotiate a deal which would see the two players swap places as Chelsea are keen on the Spaniard as he continues to display his quality for Los Blancos.

The 22-year-old came off the bench to provide two assists in Madrid’s win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this week, in a direct reminder of what he can offer.

That’s now eight goals and five assists in 34 outings for the season, although he has struggled to secure a regular spot in Zinedine Zidane’s starting line-up, as shown in midweek in Europe, and that has seemingly led to the speculation over his future and a possible exit.

Losing Hazard would be a major blow for Chelsea, such is his influence and the quality that he possesses. Asensio is younger and highly-talented, but he hasn’t got anywhere near the Belgian’s level yet in terms of delivering consistently at the top level for club and country.

In turn, if this potential transfer was to materialise then it’s debatable as to who would be getting the better deal with two quality players at the centre of it. However, on the basis of the above if Hazard was to leave Stamford Bridge, this deal would surely suit both parties.