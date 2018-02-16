‘Shame you didn’t knock him out’ – Jesse Lingard brutally trolled after Chris Eubank Jr gym visit

Man Utd ace Jesse Lingard thought it would be a good idea to do pad work with Chris Eubank Jr. Much to the delight of his teammates, he soon regretted it.

Eubank Jr takes on George Groves in a highly-anticipated super-middleweight world title clash in Manchester on Saturday night, and Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Chris Smalling and Angel Gomes were seemingly all invited down to see the former in action in the gym.

Pleasantries were also swapped later in the day with the boxer receiving a personalised United jersey, but it was this encounter that left everyone talking and Lingard’s teammates chuckling away in the background.

The 25-year-old bravely volunteered to hold the pads while Eubank let off some vicious uppercuts, and he soon felt the force of them as he started fall back due to the shots with Rashford, Smalling and Gomes unable to hold their laughter in.

While a large majority of, if not all, Man Utd fans love Lingard having seen him come up through the youth ranks and establish himself as a senior star now, it’s fair to say that he does have a habit of winding up opposition supporters with his social media antics and celebrations on the pitch.

That seemingly filtered through to the comments on the tweet below, as many responded to the video by suggesting that they were quietly hoping Eubank caught him flush on the chin! Poor Jesse, Smalling didn’t get away with some mentions either…

My boy @JesseLingard experiencing a small taste of what’s coming for George Groves on Saturday Night #UpperCutSeason #NEXTGEN pic.twitter.com/YALMHjEQJJ — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) February 15, 2018

Shame you didn’t miss and knock him out — Rob Toner (@RobToner8) February 15, 2018

Shame you didn’t stick one straight on Jesse ? — Paul Warlow (@waldowarlow) February 16, 2018

Should of hit him, and then knocked smalling out — Christopher Kiernan (@chriskiernan182) February 16, 2018

@AKSprague seems to have missed his chops unfortunately — Chris Sercombe (@sercombe_chris) February 15, 2018

Should of missed and stuck it on his chin. ?? — Jamie Fisher (@Jamie_fisher9) February 15, 2018

Wish he put one on Smalling’s chin — Liam Kenwright (@liamkenwright91) February 15, 2018

Should of sparked him ?? — Lee Elliott (@gedga14) February 16, 2018

Can you hit smalling like that so he can miss a few games — steve gilligan (@stevegilligan) February 15, 2018

Smalling on the chin. Just once. Utd fans deserve one good smalling moment — JPS (@Fcmay261999) February 16, 2018