24-year-old Chelsea ace takes dig at Blues manager Antonio Conte, claims it “wasn’t always easy” at Stamford Bridge

Player secured move to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2016

Ace has failed to cement first team place with Blues since arrival

Conte has come under scrutiny from the star following his recent impressive form

Belgian international Michy Batshuayi has taken a dig at Chelsea manager Antonio Conte following his recent turn of form for German side Borussia Dortmund.

This is according to the Daily Star, who are reporting that Conte’s decision to send the 24-year-old out on loan has come under scrutiny from the player himself, who is currently in fine form for Borussia Dortmund over in the Germany.

The news outlet are also stating that when speaking about the Blues boss, Batshuayi said “I don’t know if Conte was watching my game. Sitting on the bench, score a goal and then back to the bench is quite difficult to deal with for an attacker. It wasn’t always easy at Chelsea.”

Since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, Batshuayi has struggled for regular game time for the Blues, with the Belgian normally finding himself behind both Diego Costa and now Alvaro Morata in the pecking order.

During his time with Ligue 1 side Marseille, Batshuayi showed fans what he was all about, as the Belgian star bagged a total of 33 goals and 10 assists in 78 games for the French side.

His return in France then allowed him to secure a move to Chelsea, however things didn’t exactly go to plan for the forward, as he was only able to score 19 times and assist four times in 53 appearances for the current Premier League champions.

Batshuayi is now currently plying his trade with Dortmund in Germany, although only initially on loan. Batshuayi has shown Conte exactly what he’s missing since his move to the Bundesliga outfit, as the 34-year-old has racked up an impressive return of five goals and one assists in just three games.

It remains to be seen how impressive Batshuayi’s loan spell in Germany will end up being, however it already seems as if Conte has made the wrong decision to let the player leave.