Arsenal eye £50m-rated star, join Man Utd and PL giants in transfer battle

Arsenal linked with £50m-rated RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner

Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool also said to be monitoring forward

Questionable if he’s what Arsenal need given look at current squad

Arsenal have reportedly become the latest Premier League side to be linked with an interest in RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, joining Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea.

The 21-year-old wasn’t particularly prolific at former club Stuttgart, but since his move to Leipzig in 2016, he has gone on to emerge as one of the most consistent goalscorers in Europe.

Werner bagged 21 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions last season, and he’s got 16 in 29 so far this year to prove that it wasn’t simply a one-off campaign.

In turn, according to The Sun, it has alerted several Premier League giants, with Arsenal now joining Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool in a potential transfer battle to land the £50m-rated star.

While there’s little to doubt that Werner would be a top signing and at 21 years of age he is still set to develop and improve his all-round game further, it’s questionable as to whether Arsenal really need another forward.

Having signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the January transfer window to fill the void left behind by Alexis Sanchez’s exit, Arsene Wenger seemingly has plenty of competition in that department already.

Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil are also at his disposal, while albeit they haven’t proven their quality to warrant being consistently selected, Wenger also has the likes of Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi in reserve to offer depth.

As a result, it would surely require a player to head out first to make space for Werner, but having spent so heavily on their attack, it’s only logical that they address their issues at the other end of the pitch given that they possess the worst defensive record of the top seven Premier League sides this season having conceded 36 goals in 27 games.

Werner won’t solve that issue, and with United, Chelsea and Liverpool for company in their reported pursuit, it’s going to be difficult to convince him over a move to the Emirates if they miss out on a top-four finish too.