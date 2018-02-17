Barcelona given huge transfer headache, five clubs not interested in misfit

Barcelona star Andre Gomes not wanted by five clubs, as per report

Portuguese international has struggled since moving to Nou Camp

Messi reportedly is aware of a lack of interest from elsewhere to offload him

Prior to his move to Barcelona in 2016, Andre Gomes was impressing for club and country. Since then though, he has struggled at the Nou Camp.

The 24-year-old has made 69 appearances for the Catalan giants over the last 18 months, but he has failed to establish himself in the starting line-up on a regular basis.

In turn, that has led to speculation and doubts emerging over his future at the Nou Camp, but according to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, there is a distinct lack of interest in the Portuguese international from around Europe which would suggest Barca could be stuck with him.

Juventus, Roma, Tottenham, AC Milan and even former club Valencia aren’t keen on the idea of signing Gomes, as per the report, and that’s an indication of just how far he has fallen in a short space of time.

With Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Paulinho and others offering fierce competition for places, it remains to be seen whether or not he gets opportunities to prove his worth between now and the end of the season.

However, that appears to matter little at this stage if Barcelona can’t find a club willing to take him off their hands, which in turn would put the pressure on Ernesto Valverde to get the best out of him and ensure that he can deliver for the club.

It’s part of a bigger issue at Barca though, as they seemingly have to find the balance of offloading individuals who are surplus to requirements and keeping enough depth to continue to compete on various fronts.

As per Sport, Valverde has again left out Gomes, Denis Suarez and Paco Alcacer of his squad to face Eibar this weekend, and so doubts and question marks will continue to be raised over their respective futures.