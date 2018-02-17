Chelsea could have pick of three Real Madrid superstars in shock swap deal

Chelsea ace Hazard linked with transfer to Real Madrid

Three players could be offered as part of a swap deal

Blues will have pick of trio of quality individuals, but losing Hazard will be a blow

Speculation continues to link Real Madrid with a swoop for Chelsea ace Eden Hazard, and now it’s claimed it could involve a big-name swap deal.

The 27-year-old has been with the Blues since 2012, going on to score 87 goals in 284 games, while winning two Premier League titles and the Europa League.

Hazard remains a crucial figure at Stamford Bridge, but as noted by Diario Gol, and re-reported by The Express, Real Madrid continue to harbour hopes of prising him away.

The report suggests that one of Isco, Gareth Bale or Karim Benzema could be offered as part of the deal in order to reach an agreement with Chelsea over letting Hazard go.

It’s unclear as to which individual would appeal most to Chelsea, but from Madrid’s perspective, they’ll have to take action this summer given results and the table this season.

Aside from trailing rivals Barcelona by 17 points in the La Liga standings, they’ve already been knocked out of the Copa del Rey and have a long way to go in the Champions League to avoid it being a trophyless campaign.

With Cristiano Ronaldo turning 33 earlier this month, coupled with Benzema’s underwhelming goalscoring record of just six in 26 appearances and Bale’s injury problems over the last three years, there is seemingly an obvious need for them to start looking at a long-term picture.

Hazard would certainly help with that, as at 27 years of age, he’s entering the peak years of his career and has shown time and time again for Chelsea that he can deliver in big moments.

Using Isco in the deal would arguably be a poor move from Madrid’s perspective given his age and quality, but time will tell what they’re willing to give up in their pursuit of Hazard and whether it will be enough to convince Chelsea to allow him to move on.