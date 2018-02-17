Swap deal: Chelsea to allow £33m star to join Champions League giants to sign £88m superstar

Chelsea could embark on a spectacular swap deal in order to seal a deal for a wanted superstar.

Chelsea have currently loaned out Michy Batshuayi to Borussia Dortmund but they could make the deal permanent to sign a Dortmund star.

Christian Pulisic is wanted by a number of clubs and Chelsea could use Batshuayi to bring the star to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea could allow Michy Batshuayi to join Borussia Dortmund on a permanent deal in order to secure the signature of Dortmund star Christian Pulisic.

Batshuayi completed a loan deal to Dortmund in January in order to make-way for Olivier Giroud to join Chelsea from Arsenal.

The Belgian striker has certainly hit the ground running for his new German club and has scored an incredible five goals in his first three matches for the Bundesliga side.

Chelsea are reportedly now tempted to allow the Belgian striker to join Dortmund on a permanent deal to help them bring in talented Christian Pulisic according to a report from the Sun.

Pulisic is a highly-rated youngster who has attracted interest from some Europe’s elite clubs after a superb season in Germany.

A report from the Mirror has stated that the 19-year-old has been valued at an audacious £88m following interest from Liverpool who also look to be a key team in the race for the Croatian’s signature.

While Chelsea fans will be happy to hear that the Blues could be in with a chance to sign one of the most exciting youngsters in Europe, they are likely to be sad to hear that fan-favourite Batshuayi could not return to Stamford Bridge after his loan deal finishes.

Batshuayi has certainly cemented himself as a favourite amongst fans since singing for Chelsea for £33m in 2016 for his hilarious tweets and upbeat nature. (Fee per Sky Sports)