Great news for Tottenham fans as Spurs looks to renew £30m star’s contract amid interest from huge European club

Tottenham are considering offering a key star a contract extension following interest from a big European club.

The news comes amid interest from Serie A side Inter Milan in Tottenham’s creative winger Erik Lamela.

Lamela has struggled with injuries since signing for Tottenham from Roma for £30m but has recently worked his way back into Mauricio Pochettino’s plans.

The respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato has reported that Spurs are now seriously looking at Lamela’s contract situation following the news that Inter Milan have expressed an interest in acquiring the services of the Argentine.

Lamela of course already has strong links to Serie A with the star having moved from Roma to Tottenham in 2013 for a fee of £30m. (Fee per the Daily Mail)

However, while the attacking star has always been highly-touted as one of the most exciting players within Europe he has struggled to maintain regular fitness at Spurs and has spent regular prolonged periods sidelined from regular action.

However, amid his latest return from injury this season Lamela has looked to have gained a lot of faith from boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino made a huge call during Tottenham’s vital first-leg tie with Juventus in the knockout stages of the Champions League last week when he opted to start Lamela ahead of Heung-Min Son.

Pochettino’s big call paid off with Tottenham bringing home two away goals from a 2-2 draw alongside Lamela looking impressive throughout.