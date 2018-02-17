Man Utd team news: KEY DUO ruled out vs Huddersfield, PREDICTED MUFC XI

Man Utd take on Huddersfield in the FA Cup on Saturday, and Jose Mourinho is likely to be without two key individuals for the tie.

With rivals Man City moving away at the top of the Premier League and with competition fierce in the Champions League, the FA Cup is arguably now United’s best shot at silverware this season.

In turn, Mourinho will undoubtedly take it seriously and look to put out his best available side, but according to Sky Sports, Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera are both ruled out due to injury.

The pair were key in the 4-0 win over Yeovil Town in the last round, and so in the interests of squad rotation and fielding a strong line-up to see off their fellow Premier League side, Mourinho will be disappointed to be without them.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marouane Fellaini and Daley Blind were also all ruled out by Mourinho on Friday and so his options are somewhat limited.

With that in mind though, how could Man Utd line-up against Huddersfield on Saturday evening?

Mourinho confirmed in his press conference on Friday that Paul Pogba will start, while Eric Bailly could be in contention after being sidelined since November with an ankle injury. However, this one may come a little too soon for him and it could be a risk to throw him straight back in.

Man Utd possible XI: Romero; Young, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw; Carrick, Pogba, Lingard; Mata, Martial, Sanchez.

What would your preferred Man Utd XI be?