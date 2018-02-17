Man Utd transfer news: CRUCIAL Pogba-Real Madrid update, TWO midfield targets touted

Man Utd fans have seen plenty of speculation over Paul Pogba over the last week, but this could be the most crucial bit of insight so far.

Amid reports of issues between the Frenchman and Jose Mourinho, interest from Real Madrid has reportedly emerged as they could look to swoop if an exit is possible.

However, Spanish football expert and Sky Sports pundit Guillem Balague has now revealed that Los Blancos aren’t considering a move for Pogba and he is not one of their top transfer targets.

“When reports like that emerge, don’t be surprised that reports claiming Real Madrid want him soon follow,” he told Sky Sports.

“But they don’t, they do not have the money to finance such a deal after they buy their main targets this summer. Perhaps more importantly, Real president Florentino Perez does not view him as a target.”

Meanwhile, with Michael Carrick set to retire at the end of the season and with Marouane Fellaini yet to sign a contract renewal with the Red Devils, Mourinho could be left light in midfield heading into next season.

As a result, he may well have to act in the summer transfer window and bring another key figure in, with The Daily Mail reporting that Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri could be the solution, while The Daily Star claim that the Red Devils are keeping tabs on Tottenham’s Victor Wanyama.

Seri is a top player, but perhaps Wanyama has the slight advantage given he’s proven in the Premier League. Nevertheless, Spurs may have no interest in letting him go, and so it remains to be seen who will potentially arrive at Old Trafford to bolster the midfield this summer as Mourinho may well need it.