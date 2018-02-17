Man Utd transfer news: Mourinho CONFIRMS plan, SIX stars tipped to leave as £50m-rated ace targeted

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho knows what he wants this summer, but up to six players could be heading out the exit door too.

Speculation continues to suggest that there will be plenty of movement at Old Trafford at the end of the season, both in terms of players coming in and going out.

However, as per the Metro, Mourinho has revealed to reporters that he will be targeting a midfielder this summer with Michael Carrick set to retire and with doubts continuing over Maroune Fellaini’s future at the club.

Meanwhile, The Daily Star report on how bookmakers Ladbrokes are tipping six players to leave Man Utd this summer, with the latest odds suggesting that Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Matteo Darmian, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Daley Blind and Fellaini could all be heading for the exit door.

Although a case could be made that those mentioned above should go, it does raise a different concern in that that’s a lot of depth to sacrifice, and so Mourinho will surely have to bring in more players to ensure that they’re not left light in key departments.

Elsewhere, The Sun suggest that the Red Devils are in the hunt for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, joining Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal in the race for his signature.

The 21-year-old has scored 37 goals in 61 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit since joining them from Stuttgart in 2016, as he has become one of the most prolific strikers in Europe.

It’s claimed he could cost up to £50m, and so it remains to be seen if Romelu Lukaku has additional competition for a place in the starting line-up next season.