“Massively improved” – Manchester United fans heap praise on star after “outstanding” performance

Manchester United fans took to social media to heap praise upon a Manchester United star after his performance against Huddersfield in the FA Cup.

Romelu Lukaku shook off recent harsh criticism to score two superb goals for Manchester United in a 2-0 victory.

Lukaku now has four goals in three matches for Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Manchester United fans heaped praise on a massively improved Romelu Lukaku performance after the Belgian scored twice in the FA Cup.

Lukaku has struggled of late with his form after failing to put together consistent goalscoring performances.

In the Premier League this season Lukaku has just 12 goals in 26 appearances for the Reds. Far less than the likes of Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero and Mohamed Salah who all have over 20 goals individually in the Premier League this season.

The Belgian has head to fend off harsh criticism for failing to compete with the likes of Kane and Aguero in the league this season.

However, today’s performance showed maturity to Lukaku’s game amongst much more.

The frist goal showcased Lukaku’s incredible strength while his second displayed his link-up play ability as he combined superbly with Alexis Sanchez.

United fans took to social media to praise the Belgian and even stated that he looked much more improved.

That was a brilliant counter. Very clinical, superb ball from Alexis and Lukaku has been outstanding with his two chances! — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) February 17, 2018

Lukaku’s link up play has massively improved, unless of course you hate him that much not to give him that credit. Glad for him, he’s learning — Young Daddy Lumba (@1Mr_Ken_) February 17, 2018

Lukaku has improved incredibly since that City game. Wonderful link up.#HUDMUN — Shadu (@ZaryounElia) February 17, 2018

Really good result. Lovely moments from Lukaku. Hopefully his relationship with Alexis keeps growing. Jose seems to have big trust in McTominay. Smalling thankfully improved today. — HM~257 (@hiza7) February 17, 2018

I’ve been harsh on Lukaku but that was quality. Nice to score early for a change! #MUFC #FACup — SLB88 (@Busby_88) February 17, 2018

What a player. Romelu Lukaku. Wouldn’t change him for anyone. — -ßrãd- ? (@ffs_brad) February 17, 2018