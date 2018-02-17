“Massively improved” – Manchester United fans heap praise on star after “outstanding” performance

Manchester United fans heaped praise on a massively improved Romelu Lukaku performance after the Belgian scored twice in the FA Cup.

Lukaku has struggled of late with his form after failing to put together consistent goalscoring performances.

In the Premier League this season Lukaku has just 12 goals in 26 appearances for the Reds. Far less than the likes of Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero and Mohamed Salah who all have over 20 goals individually in the Premier League this season.

The Belgian has head to fend off harsh criticism for failing to compete with the likes of Kane and Aguero in the league this season.

However, today’s performance showed maturity to Lukaku’s game amongst much more.

The frist goal showcased Lukaku’s incredible strength while his second displayed his link-up play ability as he combined superbly with Alexis Sanchez.

United fans took to social media to praise the Belgian and even stated that he looked much more improved.

