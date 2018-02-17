“Mourinho is ruining players” – Manchester United fans react as £89m superstar misses FA Cup clash, supporters state he’s off to Real Madrid

Manchester United fans took to social media to react to the news that a key star would miss out on their FA Cup clash with Huddersfield this evening.

Paul Pogba will not travel with the squad due to illness, but fans took the news to speculate that all is not well in the Manchester United camp.

Manchester United legend Paul Ince even stated this week that he expected Paul Pogba to leave Old Trafford in the near future given his recent run of poor form.

Manchester United fans have speculated that Paul Pogba is seriously unsettled at Manchester United.

The speculation came after Pogba was ruled out of United’s FA Cup clash with Huddersfield this evening due to illness.

The Mirror reported that Pogba was unable to travel with the Manchester United squad because of illness with the French star confirming his omission from the squad this afternoon on twitter.

Gutted I won’t be at Huddersfield but I need to get better. Come on United ?? @ManUtd — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) February 17, 2018

The above report also mentions that speculation this week has linked Pogba with being unhappy at United due to his recent performances. It goes as far as to suggest that the midfield star that moved from Juventus to Manchester United for £89m in 2016 is starting to regret his return to Old Trafford. (Fee per the Telegraph)

Pogba has certainly looked lacklustre recently and was subbed from the action by Jose Mourinho against both Tottenham and Newcastle United in recent weeks with the Red Devils falling to losses against both.

Further, TeamTalk have reported that Manchester United legend Paul Ince has now weighed in on the situation suggesting that the star will depart Old Trafford in the imminent future.

While Pogba is likely to be merely missing out of today’s fixture due to illness, it has not stopped United fans speculating about his current relationship with Mourinho.

Further, some fans even suggested the star could now be off to Real Madrid with the Sun reporting this week that the La Liga giants could be eyeing a potential move for the midfielder.

Pogba is getting dumped ?????? — Tony Read (@TonyRead94) February 17, 2018

Pogba out ? — Feb 6th 1958 (@LLCoolFernie) February 17, 2018

@ManUtd pogba to real madrid soon..farewell pogba..?? — Ajay (@khosa_ajay) February 17, 2018

Hopefully manutd will cope without pogba — Edwin Aryeh (@EdwinAryeh) February 17, 2018