Real Madrid duo emerge as Man Utd targets to solve key problem area

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho confirmed on Friday that he wants to bring in another midfielder, and speculation suggests Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are targets.

As noted by the Evening Standard, the Portuguese tactician effectively revealed his summer transfer plans and what he is prioritising with a new midfielder top of his list.

It makes sense given that Michael Carrick will retire at the end of the season and Marouane Fellaini’s current contract expires at the end of the season.

Should he follow Carrick is no longer being an option on the field for Mourinho next season, that leaves Man Utd short in that department with Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera his only senior options with youngster Scott McTominay staking his claim this season too.

Now, The Express claim that Real Madrid duo Kroos and Modric are also possible solutions, and either would be a world-class addition to the squad at Old Trafford.

Kroos would arguably be the better option given he’s four years younger and would represent a longer-term solution, although naturally much will depend on whether or not the La Liga giants are willing to allow either to leave the Bernabeu.

Having been stalwarts in the club’s success in recent years, they will have no issue with making an instant impact at Man Utd and dealing with the pressure at Old Trafford, and so it remains to be seen if Mourinho is able to prise either way from the Spanish capital.