“The beast is back” – Manchester United fans ecstatic as £30m star returns to squad for FA Cup clash

Posted by
“The beast is back” – Manchester United fans ecstatic as £30m star returns to squad for FA Cup clash

Manchester United fans were ecstatic upon hearing the news that Eric Bailly had returned to the Red Devils squad for their FA Cup clash with Huddersfield this evening.

Bailly has established himself as one of United’s most important defenders since sealing his £30m move from Villarreal. (Fee per the Independent)

However, Bailly has struggled to cement regular fitness for United this season and was ruled out of action for United for over two months after sustaining an ankle injury in November.

The news that the Ivorian is now fit enough to take a place on Manchester United’s bench today was greeted by ecstatic enthusiasm from United supporters.

The Red Devils have lost to both Newcastle United and Tottenham in recent weeks in the Premier League.

Further, Phil Jones was largely at fault for United’s loss to Tottenham with the English defender turning a cross into his own net.

United’s back four has looked susceptible without Bailly and both Phil Jones and Chris Smalling have received a flurry of abuse for their recent poor form.

United fans took to social media to express their excitement at Bailly returning and even speculated that there would no longer be any space for Chris Smalling in the United side.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top