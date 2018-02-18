Antonio Conte reveals how Chelsea can beat Barcelona in the Champions League and it involves Lionel Messi

Antonio Conte believes he knows how to beat Barcelona and has masterminded a plan for Chelsea to beat the La Liga giants.

Conte’s plans involve Lionel Messi with the first-leg set for Tuesday at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are coming off the back of a 4-0 riot in the FA Cup against Hull City.

Antonio Conte believes Chelsea can overcome Barcelona in the Champions League and has a plan on how to, which involves Lionel Messi.

The Italian manager appears unfazed by Barcelona’s superb form with the Spanish giants currently sitting ten points clear in La Liga and an astonishing 20 points ahead of Real Madrid who only sit in fourth.

The respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato have reported comments from Conte who believes that Chelsea can help themselves by not focussing too heavily on Lionel Messi.

Further, the Italian believes he has seen a weakness in the Barca team and that Chelsea can damage them when the Blues have the ball.

“They have a fantastic characteristic with the ball, but they can have a weakness without the ball and we must try to exploit this.”

It is certainly going to be an up-hill battle for Chelsea despite Conte’s confidence given the prolific nature of the Barcelona attack.

However, Chelsea have seen a recent change in form for the better and comfortably swept aside Hull City through a 4-0 victory in the FA Cup.

Conte’s side will also take confidence from Olivier Giroud who has impressed since signing from Arsenal last month with the Frenchman registering a goal during Friday’s victory.