Bad news for Spurs: 59-goal Juventus star set to be fit for crucial Champions League clash

Player returned to full training with Italian side very recently

Spurs drew 2-2 with Juventus in game in Turin

Mauricio Pochettino’s side will be hoping to get into quarter finals of Champions League for just the second time in club’s history

SEE MORE: Brilliant news for Tottenham fans, contract update for influential figure

Spurs have been given some bad news ahead of their Champions League clash against Juventus next month, after it was reported that Paulo Dybala is expected to be fit for the second leg.

This is according to the Sun, who are reporting that the Argentine has recently returned to full training, after the forward picked up an injury earlier this season.

The news outlet are also reporting that the player is expected to play a part in his side’s match against Torino on Sunday, and that manager Massimilano Allegri has said “Dybala is in good condition, but not enough to start. “He can probably play about 30 minutes [against Torino].”

Since moving to Turin from fellow Italian side Palermo in 2015, Dybala has seen himself become a fan favourite with the Italian champions.

So far during his career with the Old Lady, the Argentina international has managed to amass a record of 59 goals and 23 assists in 122 appearances, a good return.

So far this season, Dybala has been on fire, as in just 19 league appearances, the forward has been able to clock up an impressive total of 14 goals and three assists to help his side keep up with table-toppers Napoli.

Throughout his career, Dybala has been used in a number of attacking positions, however the 24-year-old is predominantly used as either a centre forward or a support striker alongside fellow Argentine Gonzalo Higuain.

Should Dybala be back to 100% fitness in time for his side’s match against Spurs, it won’t spell good news for Pochettino’s side, who will be hoping to advance to the quarter finals for just the second time in the clubs history.