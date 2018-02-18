BOOST for Man United as £50M-rated ace OPENS door to Red Devils transfer

Player has been in fine form so far this season

Forward is reportedly valued at £50M

Ace has opened the door to securing a move to Jose Mourinho’s side

SEE MORE: Pundit defends “world class” Manchester United ace following reported criticisms of star

Man United have been given a boost in their pursuit of Timo Werner, after the player admitted that is would be a “lie” to say that he wouldn’t like to play for Jose Mourinho’s side.

This is according to Goal, who state that the forward has given optimism to Man United and clubs like them following his words, with the Sun stating that the Red Devils are targeting the £50M-rated German.

Goal have stated that, as re-reported and translated from Sport1, Werner said “It would be a lie to say in England you’d not like to play for Manchester United or Manchester City. Spain – Barca or Real. There are great clubs in every league. Italy or France would not be my leagues, but the other three.”

Since joining RB Leipzig from fellow German side VFB Stuttgart in the summer of 2016, Werner has slowly become one of the hottest forwards in Europe.

So far for the Bundesliga outfit, the forward has managed to amass a total of 37 goals and 11 assists in just 61 appearances, a great record for someone of his age.

Last season, Werner really took the opportunity to announce himself as a clinical forward, as the German international managed to score 21 and assist seven goals in just 31 league appearances as Leipzig qualified for the Champions League.

This campaign, Werner is still going strong. The 21-year-old has been able to clock up 16 goals and four assists in 29 appearances for the Bundesliga side, a good record.

Should Werner be open to securing a move away from Germany, Jose Mourinho’s side will surely be interested in signing the lethal German.